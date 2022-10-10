Agra residents rename their colonies as 'Narak Puri', 'Keechad Nagar' to protest against waterlogged roads

Agra: Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are facing waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. Residents of various colonies in Agra tried to draw the attention of the authorities towards the bad conditions of roads and waterlogging but their voice wasn’t heard. So, they found a unique way to protest.

The residents renamed their colonies as ‘Narak Puri’, ‘Keechad Nagar’, ‘Ghinona Nagar’ and ‘Nala Sarovar’ to embarass the officials who have not heeded their repeated requests and demands for better road infrastructure.

Uttar Pradesh | Residents of various colonies in Agra renamed their colonies as ‘Narak Puri’, Keechad Nagar’, Ghinona Nagar, Nala Sarovar’ in order to protest against various issues including bad conditions of roads, waterlogging pic.twitter.com/CrEZiu3gkV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2022

Speaking to ANI a resident said, “We’ve not received any help from the district administration. We’ve complained everywhere including MPs, MLAs, concerned departments, but all in vain. Politicians come here only for votes and then disappear.”

Meanwhile, all schools in the districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, and Kanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh would be closed on Monday. The closure will be applicable for all classes up to 12th and to all schools across boards, the order stated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday as well, PTI reported.

With inputs from agencies

