Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force receives 7.5 lakh applications, highest in any recruitment cycle

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that it has received the highest number of application under the recently launched Agnipath recruitment Scheme. The scheme was launched on 14 June by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The registration process under the scheme started on 24 June and ended on Tuesday (5 July).

The IAF said that the highest number of applications in any recruitment cycle was 6,31,528, which was overtaken this year with 7,49,899 applications.

The online registration process conducted by IAF towards Agnipath recruitment scheme has been completed, it added.

Under the Agnipath scheme, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently.

The remaining 75 per cent Agniveers will be demobilised, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, which will be partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers.

On 16 June, the government increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022. The Centre also announced a number of placatory steps including a preference for "Agniveers" in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings on their retirement.

After the announcement of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, protests were witnessed in most parts of the country, demanding the rollback of the scheme. The Agnipath is an all India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors.

With protests turning violent, Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secy, Dept of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence on 19 June clarified that the scheme will not be rolled back. He asserted that it is the "only progressive step to make the country young".

Lt General Anil Puri also urged the youth to "start preparing" instead of "wasting their time" by taking to the streets.

