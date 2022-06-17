Agnipath protests: UP Police looking into those stoking arson, violence

The Jattari Police Station building and a police vehicle were set ablaze by protesters in Aligarh

Violent protests are being reported from various parts of the country against Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said that it is strictly monitoring the law and order situation in the state and informed that Intelligence inputs suggest that some organisations are further inciting the agitations.

"We received info about protests at 17 locations so far. At two of these places, in Ballia and Aligarh, incidents of arson occurred. In Ballia, hooligans set ablaze a (train) compartment that was in the washing pit," said ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar.

"In Aligarh, hooligans set ablaze the tyres of a roadways bus near Tappal. Besides this, some incidents took place at other locations where Police pacified the people on spot. Right now, strict monitoring is being done. Protests still going on at some places in Mathura. Senior officials are present at the spot, they are trying to pacify all students and aspirants. We have also received some Intelligence inputs that some orgs are further inciting it. Police will take further action," Kumar added.

Earlier, it was reported that the Jattari Police Station building and a police vehicle were set ablaze by protesters in Aligarh.

Besides this, crowd gathered at the Ballia Railway Station in protest against the Agnipath scheme.

"Forces have been deployed at station since morning. A few hooligans reached there but they were stopped from damaging much; they attempted stone-pelting. Action being taken," said Ballia DM Saumya Agarwal.

Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

