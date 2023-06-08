Agni Prime: Know all about latest missile in India's burgeoning arsenal

The Agni Prime ballistic missile was put through its first pre-induction night launch by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday evening.

Let us take a look at the various features of this new generation ballistic missile.

-The Agni Prime is the sixth missile in the Agni series of ballistic missiles.

-The Agni-P or Agni Prime is a two-stage, surface to surface, road mobile and solid-fueled ballistic missile.

-The Agni Prime is transported by truck and launched via canister.

-The Agni Prime boasts a dual redundant navigation and guidance system.

-The warhead of the Agni Prime weighs 1,500 kg to 3,000 kg.

– The Agni-P missile has maneuverable reentry vehicle (MaRV) which is fitted with four delta fins for the terminal phase of the flight which helps it get past missile defence systems.

-The Agni Prime is powered by two stage rocket motor with third stage MaRV.

The Agni series of missiles are among the prime weapons in India’s arsenal as it faces an increasingly aggressive China along the mountainous Line of Actual Control (LAC).

