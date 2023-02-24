Kebabs are one of the most popular and favourite choices among food lovers across the world. Thanks to their aroma, juicy flavour and mouth-watering taste, kebabs are loved by everyone and are enjoyed as a snack and also as a full meal. While there are several kebab recipes around us to prepare the tasty dish, one age-old recipe penned down by none other than Warren Hastings is going viral on the internet. Hastings was the former Governor General of Bengal appointed by East India Company. The recipe which was noted down by the British administrator during his stay at Lucknow in 1784 has been shared by writer Ira Mukhoty.

Taking to Twitter, Mukhoty mentioned that the note is from July 1784 when Hastings was in Lucknow with Nawab Asaf. The recipe was obtained from Hastings’ private diary.

As the handwritten note reads, it shows a detailed list of ingredients along with the proper measurements including keema or minced meat, salt, chilly, garlic, egg yolks, cream, onions, whole species, and butter among others. Furthermore, the note also shows a detailed recipe describing the procedure to prepare the dish.

Take a look:

Warren Hasting’s kebab recipe Even as charges for corruption were about to be framed against him, Hastings was enjoying Nawab Asaf’s company at Lucknow in July 1784, learning how to make kebabs British library, Hastings’ private diary pic.twitter.com/fqCtch2x1L — Ira Mukhoty (@mukhoty) February 23, 2023

As soon as the photo was shared, the recipe went viral in a short span of time, grabbing the attention of several social media users. A user wrote, “Yum. Thank you for sharing. What are nos. 5 and 7? Not ”parched boot” and “dhip” surely? would love to try this!” while another user wrote, “After his return to England Hastings missed curry, & needed the spices. He set about growing his own from seed sent from England. My 4 x gt uncle Edward Baber had been WH Secretary in India, & also retired to England. They swapped seeds & progress reports on their greenhouses.”

Another user wrote, “Some of the tastiest kebabs in the world are still to be found in Lucknow.”

The post has so far grabbed over 70,000 views with hundreds of likes and several comments.

