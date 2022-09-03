Age-old desi punishment can increase brain stability? This video claims so

It has been suggested that a mental energiser that unlocks the actual power of the brain involves pinching the earlobes on the opposing sides of the head while alternately squatting and standing.

If anyone tells us to recall our schooling days, among a lot of glittering memories, some instances of punishment also strike our minds. “Cross your hands, hold your ears and do uthak-baithak (sit-ups)” are among those dreaded instructions by the teachers that can still haunt us. However, a new chapter regarding this practice has unfolded in recent times. An old video of a US doctor recommending sit-ups in the exact desi style has resurfaced on the internet.

Super Brain Yoga – Indian school's punishment of old days now discovered as super brain yoga.#EIIRInteresting #yoga

Credit: CBS2 News, ViaWeb pic.twitter.com/bjyQWahOVX — Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) September 1, 2022



In the video, the doctor can be seen giving instructions to a patient and making him understand the actual posture. As the video continues, some other physicians also discuss the beneficial impacts of the exercise. They strongly recommended including in a person’s regular workout routine. According to them, this particular exercise can be included in ‘super brain yoga’ and the daily practice will help in the smooth functioning of the human brain.

It has been suggested that pose is actually a mental energiser that unlocks the power of the brain. It involves pinching the earlobes on the opposing sides of the head while alternately squatting and standing. Its foundations are actually based on the theory of ear acupuncture and subtle energy. It is said that the scientifically validated practice promotes the brain’s left and right hemispheres to synchronize, resulting in mental relaxation and optimal body performance.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated almost 4 lakh views and over 10,000 likes on Twitter. People marked their presence in the comment section with their hilarious childhood memories with uthak-baithak.

A person remarked, “We, Indians knew this long ago.”

We Indians knew this long long ago — manikprabhuk (@manikprabhuk) September 2, 2022



Another one acknowledged, “Sir, I have experienced such punishment in my childhood. That’s why, memory power drastically improved.”

Sir, I have experienced such punishment , in my childhood. That's why, memory power drastically improved. Besides this, slapping also 😄😄😄😄😄🙏 — suresh jahagirdar (@sureshjahagird5) September 2, 2022



A user sarcastically said, “Now I know how I passed my exams.”

Now I know how passed my exams.

😃 — Dr. S.Guruprasad 🇮🇳 (@drsguru) September 2, 2022



One of the commenters came up with a mythological reference and noted, “We do this infront of Lord Ganesha too.”

We do this infront of Lord Ganesha too — SuReSh MaNnE (@mannedear) September 2, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Is hisab se to 90's kid yoga me "ultra pro max" position p hue😂 — BuNNy (@NaadaanEngineer) September 2, 2022

Now I understand why Backbencher are so successful in their life 😁 — Anuj (@Anuj56294735) September 2, 2022

Super Brain Yoga – Indian school's punishment of old days now discovered as super brain yoga.#EIIRInteresting #yoga

Credit: CBS2 News, ViaWeb pic.twitter.com/bjyQWahOVX — Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) September 1, 2022



Master Chao Kok Sui, a Filipino esotericist, created Super Brain Yoga. He described in his book how this quick workout for three minutes can increase the brain’s grey matter and shield the mind from memory loss, dementia and even Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, it improves mental stamina, focus, and judgment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.