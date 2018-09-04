You are here:
'Against freedom of speech and democracy': Opposition leaders back Lois Sofia in face-off with Tamilisai Soundararajan

India FP Staff Sep 04, 2018 18:26:23 IST

Leaders and spokespersons of regional and national parties condemned the Tamil Nadu government for the arrest of Lois Sofia for raising 'anti-BJP' slogans at the Tuticorin airport in front of state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan.

File photo of Lois Sophia, the girl who raised anti-BJP slogan at the Tuticorin airport.

According to a report in India Today, DMK president MK Stalin slammed the Tamil Nadu government and called Sofia's arrest an act against freedom of speech and democracy: "The anti-democratic actions of the Tamil Nadu government that is against the right to free speech are highly condemnable. She must be released immediately. If you would arrest everyone who says that, how many lakhs of people would you imprison? I will also say it. 'BJP's fascist government down, down.'"

Kamal Haasan, who founded the Makkal Needhi Maiam party in February, also chastised the Tamil Nadu government and his fellow politicos for double standards.

Taking to Twitter, the actor turned politician said, "If sloganeering and criticising in public places is a a crime, then politicians are criminals too. Why are politicians roaming free? I realise that I too am a politician when I say this."

Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari tweeted:

 

Sanjay Jha, also of the Congress tweeted:

Sofia who has been an active left-wing voice on social media, was granted bail Tuesday. She is a doctoral student of Physics at the University of Montreal in Canada, covered the recent Sterlite issue and the protests against Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway project extensively, as a writer.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president, Tamilisai Soundararajan, in whose presence Sofia had raised the slogans, clarified her stand in front of the media earlier on Tuesday. Justifying her action to file a complaint against the girl, Tamilisai said people need to look into Sofia's background. "Everyone needs to understand her background as well. I did not do any wrong. I did not speak in the flight, I only filed a complaint once I reached the airport," she said.


