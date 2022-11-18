After ‘why didn’t Shraddha leave Aftab’ rant, social media turns into conduct manual for women

New Delhi: A woman named Shraddha Walkar was murdered in Delhi by her partner Aftab Amin. The case is under investigation by the police as new details are being revealed every day. The accused is in custody but what has followed is never-ending social media gyaan on what women should and shouldn’t do. A series of Do’s and Don’ts is being issued on these platforms for women by Twitterati as well as politicians.

From shaming the victim on asserting her individuality to telling women how choosing an unconventional life might make them meet the same fate as Shraddha, social media has laid it out for you on a platter.

Shraddha and Aftab were in a live-in relationship and this has turned out to be a huge topic of discussion on social media.

People are saying that Shraddha would have not been murdered had she listened to her parents. Maybe, yes. Maybe, no. As much as what could have and could not have happened is an unavoidable conversation, especially after a grotesque murder like this but we can’t overlook the fact that Shraddha was an adult legally. She had the right to choose for herself according to the law. And so does every individual who decides to live life on their own terms.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s remarks on live-in relationships in the aftermath of Shraddha’s murder have drawn a sharp reaction from Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, who called for his sacking.

Kaushal Kishore blamed ‘educated girls’ who leave their parents and decide to stay in live-in relationships with their partners.

“Why are they living in live-in relationships? If they have to do so, there should be proper registration. If parents are not willing to publicly support such relationships, you should have a court marriage and then live together,” said the minister.

‘Live-in relations encourage crime’

“Live-in relationship is a wrong practice and is leading to crime. These ‘educated’ girls are paying for this. It should be completely banned,” Kishore said.

The comments by the Union Minister come even as the Supreme Court has already ruled years ago that live-in relationships are already legal in the country. The BJP minister said that girls from the villages do not fall into such a trap and it is “educated” females who become victims of such crimes.

Abusive relationships

Women give into abusive relationships and are not able to find an exit because detachment on the part of the family for making unconventional choices is a hard-hitting reality they face.

Data suggests that women in India between the age group of 18-49 are subjected to violence at least once in their lifetime. What we need is more options for these women so they don’t find themselves facing rejection and boycott from society for making decisions that were initially found unacceptable by their loved ones.

Shaming the victim and controlling women’s minds and bodies is definitely not how abusive relations and domestic violence can be stopped.

