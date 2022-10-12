New Delhi: Days after World Health Organization (WHO) issued a medical product alert on four ‘cough and cold’ syrups made by pharmaceutical firm – Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd – in Haryana’s Sonipat, ‘linking’ them to death of 66 children in Gambia, the Haryana government on Wednesday said that they have stopped the production and issued notice to the firm.

“Samples of three drugs made at Sonipat firm and mentioned by WHO were sent to Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. The reports are not in yet. Action will be taken on the basis of the finding,” said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

However, Vij said that the central and state departments had conducted a joint inspection at the plant and found as many as 12 flaws in the production.