After WHO alert on 4 Indian cough syrups, production at Haryana pharmaceutical firm stopped, says Anil Vij
'Central and Haryana drug departments conducted a joint inspection. Around 12 flaws were found. keeping this in mind, it has been decided that the total production shall be stopped and notice has already been given,' said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.
New Delhi: Days after World Health Organization (WHO) issued a medical product alert on four ‘cough and cold’ syrups made by pharmaceutical firm – Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd – in Haryana’s Sonipat, ‘linking’ them to death of 66 children in Gambia, the Haryana government on Wednesday said that they have stopped the production and issued notice to the firm.
“Samples of three drugs made at Sonipat firm and mentioned by WHO were sent to Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. The reports are not in yet. Action will be taken on the basis of the finding,” said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.
However, Vij said that the central and state departments had conducted a joint inspection at the plant and found as many as 12 flaws in the production.
“Central and Haryana drug departments conducted a joint inspection. Around 12 flaws were found. keeping this in mind, it has been decided that the total production shall be stopped and notice has already been given,” said Vij.
#WATCH| Central & Haryana drug depts conducted a joint inspection. Around 12 flaws found, keeping which in mind, it’s been decided that total production shall be stopped; notice given: Haryana Health Min Anil Vij after WHO issued product alert of cough syrup of Maiden Pharmas Ltd pic.twitter.com/XOlEyqjAlq
— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022
According to a NDTV report, a show cause notice issued to the company says the firm could not produce a log book of equipment and instruments used to manufacture and test the drugs in question.
No in-process testing reports were provided to investigators of the cough syrups in question, it adds.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mowing down of Haryana DSP: Haryana CM says no culprit will be spared, announces Rs 1 crore compensation
Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said he has directed the police to take strict action and arrest all the culprits responsible for the ghastly act
Cricket legend Kapil Dev appointed first chancellor of Haryana Sports University
Courses at the Haryana Sports University will include training for sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing.
Haryana govt mulling law against 'love jihad', says state home minister Anil Vij
Vij's comment comes a day after Yogi Adityanath announced his government will bring a legislation to deal with 'love jihad'