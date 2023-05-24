After watching ‘The Kerala Story’, girl realises Muslim boyfriend’s manipulation; files FIR for forcing conversion, rape

Despite the left-liberal meltdown over ‘The Kerala Story’ and the Opposition’s rants for banning the movie, the flick is snowballing not just into a great grosser at the box office, but is inspiring women to come out of the cesspools of their own exploitation. After watching ‘The Kerala Story’, an Indore woman realised that her live-in partner was allegedly forcing her to convert to Islam, approached the police and registered an FIR.

According to reports, the woman has alleged that she was taken for a ride by one Mohammad Faizan, who misled her, established intimate relations with her and then started forcing her to convert to Islam.

#WATCH | MP: A girl, who was in a live-in relationship with one Faizan, lodged a complaint that Faizan was pressurizing her to convert to Islam in order to marry him. Faizan also thrashed the girl when she refused. They were living in a live-in relationship for the last 7-8… pic.twitter.com/A8Cx1emfRz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 23, 2023

According to the complainant, the two were watching ‘The Kerala Story’ when she started asking Faizan questions about what was depicted in the movie, after which Faizan allegedly got angry and beat her. The incident is reportedly from May 18.

According to the police, while Faizan is unemployed, the woman is well-placed with a decent salary and bears Faizan’s burden financially.

The woman, a resident of Nanda Nagar area of Indore, came in contact with Faizan in a coaching class and then the two grew close. According to the police, the two had eloped and were living together for the past 7-8 months.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said the movie opened the eyes of the woman to her reality and then she approached the police, who have arrested Faizan under the MP Freedom of Religion Act 2021. He said this was the social impact of the movie and in future too more women will seek justice.

“We have ordered the women’s desk that if such complaints of love jihad come, the victims should get justice and should be counselled,” Mishra added.

