After video of Bengaluru artist 'moonwalking' on road goes viral, BBMP fills potholes and fixes roads

After a quirky video of a man walking on the streets of Bengaluru wearing a spacesuit on the road — to show the condition of the potholes — went viral on social media, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has fixed the roads.

In a video, actor Poornachandra Mysore is seen dressed up in a spacesuit, walking through the crater-like potholes in Herohalli area of Bengaluru.

Artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, who has been credited for coming up with the concept of recreating the lunar surface in Karnataka's capital, shared a video of the 'moonwalk' on Twitter and Facebook on Monday to raise awareness about the situation of the roads in the metropolitan.

The video received over 8k retweets and 25k likes and left netizens in splits.

Nanjundaswamy thanked everyone for the overwhelming support he received, post which, the BBMP fixed the potholes.

Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support! ♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏 Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP. Thank you very much @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR and Mr. Prabhakar, CE RR Nagar who is overlooking on ground currently. pic.twitter.com/clgoLAIKzU — baadal nanjundaswamy (@baadalvirus) September 3, 2019

The 45-second-long video starts by giving the viewer an illusion of a man walking on the moon. A few seconds later, the camera pans to the adjoining road to show the vehicles passing by. Within hours of the video going up on online, it garnered over 1,70,000 views on Twitter. While several users lauded the duo for the creativity, many lashed out at the BBMP, which is responsible for maintaining roads in the city.

The man can be seen carefully walking on Bengaluru's Tunganagar main road as if he is on the Moon's surface.

Nanjundaswamy has earlier, too, raised the issue of potholes in the city. He has come up with various creative ways, including highlighting a pothole by drawing a faceless minister around it and writing 'NOTA' above it.

In 2015, he had planted a life-sized crocodile in a huge pothole in Bengaluru, while in 2017 he converted a pothole into a pool and made another artist dress-up as a mermaid. He has put up several such installations in the past.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nanjundaswamy said that the entire footage was shot on a mobile phone on Saturday. “We shot it multiple times at around 10 pm in the night on Saturday, hoping the road will be empty but still there was some traffic. But it was good as an indicator’s light from a vehicle helped to create the dramatic effect,” he was quoted as saying.

In the end, it clearly worked out in his favour as the video didn't take long to go viral and get BBMP's attention to the right areas (quite literally).