After techie’s death, 32-year-old Bengaluru man slips, drowns in stormwater drain, body found 5km away

The menace of rain and subsequent waterlogging is creating havoc in Karnataka. Moments after a woman techie lost her life after her car got stuck in waterlogged underpass in the state’s capital, Bengaluru, a 32-year-old man from the city died after drowning in a stormwater drain as he allegedly slipped and fell into it.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the body of the man, identified as Lokesh, was found 5 kilometres away from Kempapura Agrahara.

His body was found in Byatarayanapura located on Mysore Road.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at a police station in Kempapura Agrahara. They suspect that Lokesh tried to gauge the depth of the stormwater drain and accidently slipped into it. However, his relatives denied the claims and alleged that he slipped and fell into the drain, and was subsequently washed away.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru, identified as Lokesh, died after drowning in a stormwater drain after allegedly slipping and falling in it. His body was found 5km away from the spot. A case of unnatural death registered at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station. pic.twitter.com/glphoAAU0m — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Techie dies in Bengaluru

On Sunday, a 23-year-old woman, employed in Infosys, drowned after the car she was riding in with her family got stranded in water that accumulated at the KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru near the Karnataka Assembly (Vidhana Soudha) following heaving rains.

Police said that Bhanurekha's vehicle got stuck in the water that had accumulated in the underpass. The fire and emergency services personnel successfully rescued five members of the family and the driver.

Bhanurekha was unable to survive. She, along with other family members, were rushed to St Martha’s Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

A report by Economic Times said that the staff at St Martha's Hospital allegedly did not attend the family members immediately and showed negligence.

When the media reached the hospital and questioned the authorities, the staff shifted Bhanurekha to a ward but there was a delay of 30 minutes. She succumbed as treatment failed later.

An FIR in the case has been registered on the complaint filed by her brother, Sandeep.

After receiving news of the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the hospital to assess the situation. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family as well as free medical treatment for those admitted to the hospital.

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain showers and hailstorms on Sunday.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.