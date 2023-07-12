India

After super surge, tomato prices will now tank. Know why

Although tomatoes are grown across India, the maximum production of the vegetable occurs in the southern and western parts. These regions contribute 60 per cent to the country's production

Ayndrila Banerjee Last Updated:July 12, 2023 15:34:48 IST
After super surge, tomato prices will now tank. Know why

Tomato wholesale prices increased 288 per cent in a month, reaching a high of Rs 140 per kg. File image/PTI

Tomatoes will soon be affordable after prices skyrocketed earlier this month as the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has ordered National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to procure the staple vegetable from states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The procured tomatoes will then be distributed in areas that have witnessed the highest jumps in prices in the last month.

The tomatoes will be distributed via retail outlets at discounted prices in Delhi-NCR by Friday.

Related Articles

Tomato

Tomato Watch: Why a UP vegetable vendor has hired bouncers

Tomato

McDonald's circular creates buzz: Delhi branch suspends tomato use in response to steep price surge

The centre has identified regions where the tomatoes will be distributed on the basis of an absolute hike in retail prices over the past month, the government said.

Although tomatoes are grown across India, the maximum production of the vegetable occurs in the southern and western parts. These regions contribute 60 per cent to the country’s production.

“The production seasons are also different across regions. The peak harvesting season occurs from December to February. The periods during July-August and October-November are generally the lean production months for tomato,” a statement by the ministry noted.

It added, “July coinciding with monsoon season, adds to further challenges related to distribution and increased transit losses adding to price rise. The cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in Tomato. Apart from the normal price seasonality, temporary supply chain disruptions and crop damage due to adverse weather conditions etc. often lead to sudden spikes in prices.”

The government also informed that most of the supplies are currently coming from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. The national capital is receiving stocks from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Published on: July 12, 2023 15:34:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

Rising prices: Why India is in tomato trouble again
Opinion

Rising prices: Why India is in tomato trouble again

Reports indicate that tomato prices have jumped 445 percent, surpassing the cost of petrol. McDonald’s also announced the removal of tomatoes from their burgers due to the skyrocketing prices

Not just tomatoes: Why are vegetable prices seeing a rise?
Explainers

Not just tomatoes: Why are vegetable prices seeing a rise?

From Rajasthan to Kerala, everyday kitchen staples like lemons, ginger, green chillies, and more have substantially increased in price this monsoon. Tomatoes, of course, are the most expensive. Costs are rising because of insufficient rains, climate change and disruptions in supply chains

Tomatoes more expensive than petrol: How viruses have destroyed the crop
Explainers

Tomatoes more expensive than petrol: How viruses have destroyed the crop

Farmers in Karnataka’s Kolar are blaming the tomato leaf curl virus (ToLCV) for crop losses due to which vegetable prices have skyrocketed. While in Maharashtra, tomato growers say cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) and tomato mosaic virus (ToMV) are affecting their produce