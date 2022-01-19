After Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai cases, Clubhouse chats target Muslim women: What the case is all about

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against unknown persons after a video of lewd comments made about Muslim women on the app went viral on Twitter

Even as the outrage over the auction of Muslim women through the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals app refuses to die, a chatroom discussing why 'Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu gals' on social media platform known as Clubhouse has emerged.

We trace the controversy that has emerged and explain the nuances of the case.

Clubhouse chatroom

On Monday, a video of a Clubhouse conversation on the topic 'Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu gals' went viral on social media.

For those who are unversed, Clubhouse is a social audio app for iOS and Android where users can communicate in audio chat rooms that accommodate groups of thousands of people.

On Monday, a video of the chat was posted on Twitter showed around 18-20 participants discussing ‘pink private parts of Muslim women’, ‘Babri Masjid’, ‘ghar wapsi (conversion to Hinduism)’ and ‘Oedipus complex’ among other lewd, Islamophobic and sexist remarks.

The Print reported that one of the users was heard as saying, "See when people like me, RSS bhakts marry Mullis (a derogatory term for Muslim women), then they will ultimately be Hindus," a comment which was applauded by others.

There are several other comments that can be heard including one comparing having a sexual relationship with a Muslim woman as ‘building seven mandirs’.

Police take action

Stepping in and trying to put an end to the issue, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR (First Information Report) under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), and 354A (Punishment for sexual harassment) against unknown people for allegedly making the derogatory remarks.

The Delhi Police’s action comes on the heels of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) seeking an immediate registration of an FIR over the incident.

“Someone tagged me on Twitter the detailed audio conversation on the Clubhouse app which targeted Muslim women and girls and made disgusting sexual comments against them," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, demanding punitive action against the alleged persons.

The Commission asked the police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused participants. "The Delhi Police has been given five days to submit a detailed action taken report to the Commission," Maliwal said.

"First Sulli deals, then Bulli Bai and now indecent sexual remarks against Muslim girls on the Clubhouse app! How long will this go on?" the DCW chief asked through social media.

सुल्ली बाई, फिर बुल्ली बाई और अब क्लब्हाउस ऐप पे मुस्लिम लड़कियों के ख़िलाफ़ अभद्र यौन टिप्पणी! ऐसा कब तक चलेगा? मैंने क्लब्हाउस वाले मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस इशू किया है की जल्द FIR कर अपराधियों को अरेस्ट करें! pic.twitter.com/rGBj5y0QFq — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 18, 2022

Maliwal further stated that she feels outraged over the fact that such incidents are increasing in the country.

Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai apps

The year 2022 began with the Bulli Bai controversy in which Muslim women, including journalists, lawyers and activists, were targeted in an online ‘auction’. The Mumbai and Delhi Police have made multiple arrests, including the alleged mastermind Niraj Bishnoi from Jorhat in Assam.

Please read: How arrest in ‘Bulli Bai’ app case led to the nabbing of ‘Sulli Deals’ cybercrime mastermind

The Bulli Bai app case was similar to the Sulli Deals, which had triggered a row last year by offering users a ‘sulli’ - an insulting term used by right-wing trolls for Muslim women.

The authorities nabbed a Madhya Pradesh man, Aumkareshwar Thakur, who is the alleged creator of the application 'Sulli Deals'.

The authorities said that the accused in both — Sulli and Bulli Bai — were connected and had been in touch with each other.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.