After Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case, Shoaib Akhtar says 'wish' to see Kashmir, Palestine free

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday chose to link actor Salman Khan's bail in the 1998 blackbuck case to a lot of other things from Kashmir to all other troubled areas of the world.

He tweeted saying, "I wish one day in my lifetime, I get the news of Kashmir, Palestine, Yemen, Afghanistan and all the troubled areas of the world being free because my heart bleeds for humanity and loss of innocent life."

Khan was asked by the District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh as well.

Finally Salman gets a relief from honourable court I wish 1 day in my life time i get a news of Kashmir Palestine Yemen Afghanistan & all the troubled area of the world are free bcoz my heart bleeds for humanity & loss of innocent life .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 7, 2018

The former fast bowler further said that the youth need to stand up for India and Pakistan's relationship. They need to ask authorities difficult questions like why haven't we been able to sort out our pending issues for the last 70 years, he added.

Both side of youth need to stand up for India & Pak relationship & ask authorities a right & difficult questions that why we haven’t even able to sort out our pending issues for last 70 years I ask you are you ready to live another 70 year of your lives with this hatred — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 7, 2018

Akhtar's statement comes just days after former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and responded to the clashes between protesters and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. He had expressed anguish over the 'appalling and worrisome' situation.

Afridi tweeted, "Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?"

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Afridi also asked as to why United Nations had not made any efforts to stop the violence.

Follow our LIVE blog on Salman Khan poaching case