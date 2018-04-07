You are here:
Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case LIVE updates: Actor departs from Jodhpur airport, en route Mumbai

India FP Staff Apr 07, 2018 18:10:32 IST
  • 18:10 (IST)

    Visuals of Salman Khan's supporters gathering outside Jodhpur Court to celebrate his bail. PTI

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Earlier visuals of Salman Khan coming out of Jodhpur Central Jail. The actor's plane has now departed and he will be reaching Mumbai soon. 

  • 17:47 (IST)

    Visuals of Salman Khan reaching Jodhpur airport 

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Thanks to security measures in transit, Salman Khan reaches Jodhpur airport in just about seven minutes, reports India Today

  • 17:39 (IST)

    Visuals of Salman Khan leaving Jodhpur Central Jail 

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Salman Khan leaves Jodhpur jail after being granted bail, leaves for Jodhpur airport, reports News18

  • 17:32 (IST)

    "Prayers of millions worked," television actor Arjun Bijlani says about Salman Khan being granted bail 

  • 17:27 (IST)

    Relatives of Jodhpur Central Jail prisoners say police isn't letting them meet their relatives inside jail where Salman Khan was lodged

  • 17:22 (IST)

    "Procedure at the jail premises is over. We are arranging security at the airport and security in transit. Once that is done, we will move him," Amandeep Singh Kapoor, DCP (East) Jodhpur on Salman Khan's release 

  • 17:21 (IST)

    Anees Bazmee says he wants Salman Khan to be 'free at the earliest'
     
     
    Director Anees Bazmee, who has worked with Salman Khan on "No Entry", hopes the "Sultan" star will soon be out of this case. "I am very very happy. He is a family, a very dear friend so I wanted me to be free at the earliest from all this. At the same time, we have to follow the law of the land. We are hopeful the higher court will look at things properly and he will be out of this soon," he said to PTI

  • 17:12 (IST)

    Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera reaches Jodhpur's Central Jail, reports News18 reporter Saahil Menghani

  • 17:10 (IST)

    Salman Khan's release order has been prepared in court, the order is likely to reach Jodhpur Central Jail by about 5.30, reports News18

    17:08 (IST)

    Here are other Bollywood personalities who brushed with the law

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, slapped with a five-year jail term for the Rajasthan blackbuck killing case — and now given bail — is one in a long list of film personalities who have had a serious brush with the law, grabbing headlines over the years.

    Immediately prior to this, his friend and another "bhai" Sanjay Dutt virtually created history by becoming the first major film personality to be convicted and also one to complete his full jail sentence. Dutt was sentenced to five years by the Supreme Court for illegal possession of weapons after the bloody Mumbai communal carnage of Decemebr 1992-Januarry 1993 and its fallout in the form of the 12 March 1993 serial bomb blasts, India's biggest terror strike till date which left 257 dead.

    In June 2009, Bollywood was shocked when actor Shiney Ahuja was arrested on charges of raping his maid-servant.

    Actor Sooraj Pancholi, son of Bollywood actor-couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab is embroiled in a case of abetment of suicide of British-American actress Jiah Khan, who was found dead at home in June 2013. The matter is in the courts.

    Read more here

  • 17:04 (IST)

    Much deserved relief for Salman Khan and his family, actor Aftab Shivdasani on Salman Khan being granted bail 

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Salman Khan to appear before court on 7 May to hear plea for suspension of sentence

    District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has asked actor Salman Khan to appear before the court on 7 May, when it will hear his plea for suspension of sentence, reports PTI 

  • 16:54 (IST)

    Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expresses relief at Salman Khan being granted bail, says his 'heart bleeds for humanity'

    Shoaib Akhtar had esrlier been upset that his "friend" Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in prison in a case of poaching blackbucks. He found the punishment harsh but said that people must respect the decision of honourable court of India.  

  • 16:49 (IST)

    Rahul Dev congratulates 'Good Samaritan' Salman Khan on getting bail 

  • 16:48 (IST)

    No chartered flight booked to fly Salman Khan out of Jodhpur yet 

    According to News18,  no chartered flight has been booked to fly Salman Khan out of the city, following the actor being granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions Court. The last commercial flight departs from Jodhpur at 5 pm. 

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Salman Khan's "Dabangg" co-actor Sonu Sood tweets, "A good deed is the best prayer. Welcome brother Salman Khan."

  • 16:22 (IST)

    Heavy police deployment outside Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. Fans await the actor's return from Jodhpur today  

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Singer Adnan Sami, who composed the music of Salman Khan's "Lucky: No Time for Love" said, "So happy for the bail of my dear brother Salman Khan . Relieved. Come home. JAI HO!"

  • 16:09 (IST)

    Race 3 crew rejoices bail being given to Salman Khan


    Director of Salman's upcoming film "Race 3", Remo D'Souza, told PTI, "I am happy that he has got bail. After working with him so closely I have become a huge fan of him not only as an actor but also as a human being. Almost 90 percent of the shoot for 'Race 3' is over and the remaining portions will mostly be shot in India."

    Producer of "Race 3" Ramesh Taurani said he is "happy" that the actor has come out of jail. "For us, Salman coming of this was more important. Our prayers have been answered. The shooting of 'Race 3' is almost over, a romantic song is left, which will feature Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez." —PTI

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Singer Mika Singh conveys his wishes to Salman Khan, says he will dedicate two songs to his 'big brother' at Indian Premier League

  • 15:57 (IST)

    "Good deeds will always pay:" Director Subhash Ghai on Salman Khan being granted bail 

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Rebel Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla says he is 'disappointed' system can never be used this efficiently by poor man to get bail fast

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Sonakshi Sinha shares image of Salman Khan and Zaheer Iqbal after Khan gets bail 

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh congratulates Salman Khan 

  • 15:43 (IST)

    'Rakhi sisters' of Salman Khan celebrate after he is granted bail 

  • 15:41 (IST)

    Filing Salman Khan's bail bond and his release likely to wrap up around 7.30 pm

    Senior lawyer Bharat Bhusan Sharma tells NDTV that Salman Khan can be released after the bail order reaches jail authorities. Sharma adds that it takes about 20 minutes to fill a bail bond and an hour to process the same, following which the actor can be released. Sharma estimates that considering the process, Khan could be released around 7.30 pm.

  • 15:34 (IST)

    Visuals of Salman Khan fans celebrating outside the actor's residence 

  • 15:33 (IST)

    When it comes to bail, not all prisoners are as lucky as Salman Khan

    Infographic by Network18creative 

  • 15:29 (IST)

    Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer of Bishnoi community, tells ANI that Salman Khan will have to submit two bonds of Rs 25 thousand each

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Bishnoi community to approach Rajasthan High Court, next hearing for blackbuck poaching case on 7 May 

    The Bishnoi community will be approaching the Rajasthan High Court against bail granted to Salman Khan, reports India Today. Mahipal Bishnoi, the Bishnoi community's lawyer said to News18 that the 52-year-old actor cannot leave the country without the court's permission. Khan will also have to be present on 7 May for the next hearing in the blackbuck poaching case, the report adds. 

  • 15:17 (IST)

    Recap from Saturday: Salman Khan granted bail by Jodhpur Court 
     
     
    Actor Salman Khan was on Saturday granted bail by a district and sessions court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which he has been sentenced to five years in jail.
     
    District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi heard the arguments of prosecution and defence which lasted for about an hour and pronounced the order at around 3 pm, a defence counsel said.
     
    Khan's sisters — Alvira and Arpita — were present during the hearing. The actor had spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail after his sentencing on Thursday.
     
    The actor was convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in Jodhpur. — PTI

  • 15:14 (IST)

    Celebrations outside Jodhpur court after Salman Khan granted bail

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Salman Khan likely to leave jail by 4.15 pm

    Actor Salman Khan is likely to leave jail by 4.15 pm, reports News18. The report also expands on the details of Salman's bail plea. The actor was released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.  The suspension of his sentence has been allowed, pending a decision on the appeal filed by Salman's legal team. 

  • 15:01 (IST)

    Salman Khan granted bail by Jodhpur Court on surety of Rs 50,000, reports News18

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Actor Sonu Sood extends his support to Salman Khan

  • 14:44 (IST)

    The judge arrives in the courtroom. Bail order likely to be pronounced shortly

    News18 reports that Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has entered the courtroom and is likely to pronounce the decision over Salman Khan's bail plea application

  • 14:40 (IST)

    India Today speaks to people of the Bishnoi community. They discuss their bond with blackbucks and wildlife 

  • 14:24 (IST)

    Bail plea order delayed due to order being typed out

    The reason Salman Khan's bail plea order pronouncement is being delayed as it is taking more time to type out the order, reports said. The bail plea order is likely to be announced between 2.45 pm - 3 pm. 

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Bail order likely by 3 pm

    As per latest reports, the bail plea order pronouncement has now been pushed to 3 pm. Earlier on Saturday, both prosecution and defense arguments were concluded in the Jodhpur court, before the judge said he would reserve the order till after lunch.

  • 14:01 (IST)

    ​REACP: Prosecution says eyewitness accounts prove actor's guilt

    The prosecution on Saturday argued that Salman Khan's bail plea application should be rejected on the basis of eyewitness accounts, which they said proves the actor's guilt in killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The defense counsel, on the hand, argued that the eyewitness accounts are not true and filled with several discrepancies. 

  • 13:50 (IST)

    Jodhpur court to pronounce bail plea order at 2 pm

    The Jodhpur Sessions Court is likely to pronounce actor Salman Khan's bail plea order after 2 pm. Earlier on Saturday, both prosecution and defense arguments were concluded, before the judge announced he would reserve the order till after lunch. The actor has already spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail since he was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Sonam Kapoor extends her support to Salman Khan

  • 12:38 (IST)

    When Salman Khan makes a mistake, it is 'blown out of proportion', says filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar

    "Salman is one guy who is ready to take the rap. He is ready to take the rap, the blame (on himself). He is human at the end of the day. Who doesn't make a mistake? I definitely make a mistake. But when he makes a mistake, it is blown out of proportion," actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar told PTI.

    Manjrekar and Salman have worked together in films such as Wanted, Dabangg, Ready and Jai Ho among others.

    "Salman is more than a friend to me. I don't know what transpired (in the case), the courts are there to decide. But today if you ask me what is your wish, I would say he should be released tomorrow. He doesn't deserve to be in jail. From two days my wife is asking me what is going to happen, and I am like, he will be out soon," he added.

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Fans, supporters of Salman Khan gather outside Jodhpur court

    Fans and supporters of the convicted Bollywood star Salman Khan gathered outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday ahead of the bail hearing. The judge will pronounce the order after lunch on Saturday. 

    Image courtesy: News18

  • 12:18 (IST)

    'Need some time', said judge at bail plea hearing

    After arguments from the prosecution and defense were concluded on Saturday, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi closed his eyes for a few minutes, smiled and said he needed some time, according to India TodayThe bail order is likely to be pronounced after lunch at 2 pm. 

  • 12:14 (IST)

    REACP: In 201-page verdict, judge says actor's actions are observed, followed by masses

    In his 201-page verdict, Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri said that since the culprit is an actor and has a substantial following, thus his actions are observed and followed by the masses.

    "The accused is a popular actor whose deeds are followed by people. Despite this, the accused hunted two black bucks. It is not justified to give Salman Khan the benefit of probation in view of the manner in which he hunted by shooting two innocent, moot black bucks that come under the purview of the Wildlife Conservation Act," the verdict had said.

    Khatri said that,"... considering the rising number of cases of illegal hunting of wildlife animals, looking at the circumstances of the case and gravity of the offence, giving the benefit of Probation of Offender Act does not appear justified."

  • 12:00 (IST)

    No mobile phones, selfies allowed inside prison: Jodhpur jail official

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case updates: Actor Salman Khan was on Saturday granted bail by a district and sessions court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which he has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Immediately after his release, Khan, 52, was driven under police escort to the airport in Jodhpur, a police official said.  Khan walked out of the jail after the prison authorities received the court papers granting him bail, the official said. Khan is now en route Mumbai.

District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi heard the arguments of prosecution and defence which lasted for about an hour and pronounced the order at around 3 pm, a defence counsel said. Khan's sisters — Alvira and Arpita — were present during the hearing. The actor had spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail after his sentencing on Thursday.

The actor was convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in Jodhpur.

Salman Khan granted bail by Jodhpur Court on surety of Rs 50,000, reports News18.

As per latest reports, the bail plea order pronouncement has now been pushed to 3 pm. Earlier on Saturday, both prosecution and defense arguments were concluded in the Jodhpur court, before the judge said he would reserve the order till after lunch.

The Jodhpur Sessions Court is likely to pronounce actor Salman Khan's bail plea order by 3 pm. Earlier on Saturday, both prosecution and defense arguments were concluded, before the judge announced he would reserve the order till after lunch. The actor has already spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail since he was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday.

The prosecution on Saturday argued that Salman Khan's bail plea application should be rejected on the basis of eyewitness accounts, which they said proves the actor's guilt in killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The defense counsel, on the hand, argued that the eyewitness accounts are not true and filled with several discrepancies.

Day two of actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing has begun on Saturday morning with Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to continue preside over the court proceedings.

District and Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi will be hearing Salman Khan's's bail plea on Saturday. The routine transfer of judges will not impact the bail plea, say reports.

Ahead of Salman Khan's bail hearing on Saturday, Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was transferred overnight, along with 87 other district judges. He has been transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh. According to NDTV, he will be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara, district and sessions judge of Bhilwara.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan spent another night in a prison in Jodhpur after a court on Friday decided to reserve its order on his bail plea until Saturday.

The actor, who was on Thursday convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a second night in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

File image of Salman Khan at the Jodhpur court. PTI

File image of Salman Khan at the Jodhpur court. PTI

The district and sessions court heard arguments on the suspension of sentence and bail application before deferring the matter till Saturday.

The defence and prosecution will present their arguments at 10.30 am on Saturday.

The magistrate Ravindra Kumar Joshi also sought the record of the case from the lower court.

In his arguments, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation. He argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms.

"We have argued that the eyewitness in the case was not reliable," Bora said, adding, "It was never proved that he had firearms. Even the pellets recovered from him did not corroborate the story of the prosecution. Also, the first post-mortem report was completely dumped."

"Besides this, he (Salman Khan) has been acquitted in all the other cases of poaching on the basis of the prosecution's failure to prove the allegations and in such a condition, his sentence should be suspended," he argued.

But objecting to the defence counsel's arguments, public prosecutor Pokar Ram Bishnoi urged the court to seek the record of the case from the trial court and go through it.

He argued that this was the only case where an eyewitness was available and the prosecution has succeeded in proving the crime beyond any doubt.

The actor is alleged to have shot and killed blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of 1 October, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

While convicting Salman, the trial court acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident in October 1998.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star's sisters, Alvira and Arpita, met him in the jail. Later, Preity Zinta, who has acted with Salman Khan in several films, also paid him a visit.

According to jail superintendent Vikram Singh, Zinta visited Salman Khan in the afternoon. A meeting was arranged in the visitor's room, where they had a chat for about half an hour.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 18:02 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 18:10 PM

