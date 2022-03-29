After multiple delays, Prime Ministers' Museum of India likely to open by 14 April: Report

The museum, dedicated to all the former PMs of the country with a cost of Rs 271 crore, was approved in 201

After missing a couple of deadlines, the Prime Ministers' Museum at the Teen Murti Bhavan complex is likely to be inaugurated next month, possibly by 14 April as per The Indian Express.

Earlier, the Centre thought of two dates — 25 December, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, which is also observed as Good Governance Day — and 26 January, Republic Day — to inaugurate the facility.

The museum, dedicated to all the former PMs of the country with a cost of Rs 271 crore, was approved in 2018. Being built on a 10,000-square metre piece of land adjacent to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Teen Murti Bhavan, the museum will have exhibits related to the former PMs such as rare photographs, speeches, video clips, newspapers, interviews and original writings on display.

As per Deccan Herald, a souvenir shop will also be part of the Museum and bids for it were floated in November 2021

Sources told The Indian Express that the Museum covers the life and times of all 14 Indian Prime Ministers so far. Being built on a 10,000-square metre piece of land adjacent to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Teen Murti Bhavan, the museum will have exhibits related to the former PMs such as rare photographs, speeches, video clips, newspapers, interviews and original writings on display. The facility was scheduled to open in October 2020. However, a coronavirus pandemic and other issues delayed the project, reported New Indian Express.

Teen Murti Bhavan was built in the 1930s by the British administration. Later, it served as the official residence of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. He stayed there till 1964.

