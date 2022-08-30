After losing balance due to potholes, 22-year-old man run over by tanker truck

The video of the entire incident, which unfortunately happened on 28 August, was shared by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Member of Legislative Assembly Raju Patil on his official twitter account. The report claims that police officials are investigating the incident

In yet another civic apathy, a 22-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Thane district was run over by a truck after his bike lost balance because of potholes on Sunday. Occurring on the Diva-Agasan road, the shocking incident was caught on a security camera. Citing an official release issued by Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant, NDTV reported that the victim was identified as Ganesh Fale. The video of the entire incident, which unfortunately happened on 28 August, was shared by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Member of Legislative Assembly Raju Patil on his twitter account. The report claims that police officials are investigating the incident.

The now-viral video shows a young man on his scooty crossing a tanker truck, coming from the opposite direction. The moment the young man on the scooty reaches close to the tanker, he loses his balance after riding on a pothole and coming under the rear wheels of the heavy-weight vehicle. A man and a woman coming from behind were panicking to witness the scenario and raised their hands to make the tanker stop after which several passersby can be seen gathered at the site. As per the news agency PTI, the victim was rushed to Kalwa civic hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

While his body has reportedly been sent for post-mortem, a case has been registered and further investigation is on. MLA Patil, while sharing the video, wrote in Marathi in the caption that a man died because of the pothole and also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Patil’s post further alleged that the roadworks are only announced on paper, but are not implemented in reality.

Earlier, a man in Thane was crushed to death after his bike rode over a pothole and he came under a state bus at Ghodbunder Road. The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Mohnish. While the commuters have been complaining of the potholes for quite some time now, heavy rains have worsened the scenario.

