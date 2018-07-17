After Karnataka elections, Chikmagalur farmers use Narendra Modi, Amit Shah cutouts as scarecrows

Two months after the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chikmagalur farmers have found an innovative way of using politicians cardboard cutouts that were used during campaigns. Cutouts of Narendra Mod, Amit Shah and other leaders which were used extensively during the election campaigns and are now being used to chase away crows in Lakkavalli "hobli" of the Tarikere taluk, The Times of India reported.

This year the monsoon has brought in a generous amount of rainfall following which the farmers have completed the sowing of crops. However, the president of the village TN Shivakiran denied any knowledge of cutouts being used as scarecrows and said that "he has not come across any of them".

Meanwhile, the buntings and wooden sticks used for the cutouts have been used for different other purposes.

Chikmagalur, the coffee haven of India, was a prestige battle for the Congress but, like the last few years, BJP won in all five constituencies of the district.

Recently, Chikmagalur was in the news after Malnad region had received very heavy rainfall measuring up to 13 centimetres till Tuesday morning, the Bengaluru centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on its website. River Bhadra, which originates from Chikmagalur, was seen overflowing and flooding the low-lying areas along its course.

With inputs from IANS