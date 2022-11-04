After JJB, CWC recruitment exam paper leak in Bihar, NCPCR writes to govt; seeks action
The outline, format and the fact that the question paper has been prepared at the Chanakya National Law University has all been leaked barely two days before the examination is due
New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday received a complaint stating that some people had allegedly got access to the question paper set for the selection of JJB and CWC members in Bihar, prompting it to write to the chief secretary of the Bihar government seeking stringent action.
According to the complaint, a group of people including the present and some former members of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) have planned to make a channel to leak the question paper of the scheduled written examination to be held on November 6, 2022.
The complaint that the Commission received also pointed out that some top officials (directors of UNICEF related organizations) are involved and have worked towards providing special benefits to current members of the Juvenile Justice Board and CWC. It also alleged that an assurance has been given to the current members of the JJB and CWC that they will be selected in the upcoming written examination, violating all rules.
The outline, format and the fact that the question paper has been prepared at the Chanakya National Law University has all been leaked barely two days before the examination is due. The complaint also mentions that the current members of both the JJB and the CWC are in constant touch with unscrupulous people and are responsible for the question paper leak in Bihar, one in a series of such leaks that have plagued the eastern state this year.
On receiving the complaint, the NCPCR took cognizance of the matter under relevant sections of the CPCR Act, 2005 and the JJ Act, 2015. The Commission underlined that such question paper leaks and the manner in which such actions were being carried out by incumbent officials seriously undermined the credibility of institutions like the Juvenile Justice Board and the Child Welfare Committee which have been set up to protect child rights.
The NCPCR, in its letter requested the Bihar government to look into the issue and set up a committee to probe the matter and take action. It also sought an action taken report that was required to be submitted to the Commission within l0 days of receipt of the letter.
