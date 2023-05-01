Indian Airline carrier SpiceJet has joined Operation Kaveri to rescue trapped Indians from war-torn Sudan.

SpiceJet carried out its first evacuation flight from Jeddah to Kochi on April 30, evacuating 184 stranded Indians, who were stuck in Sudan.

On Monday, the budget airline announced to operate more flights from Saudi Arabia to different Indian cities to bring back people evacuated from Sudan.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the evacuation of stranded Indians from Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’. SpiceJet remains committed to supporting the Government in its mission to safeguard our citizens and enable their safe return to their homes and families. We successfully operated our first evacuation flight from Jeddah bringing back 184 stranded Indian nationals. We are in touch with the government to operate more such flights,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet.

Authorities from SpiceJet are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs as well as the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to facilitate the coordination for a smooth evacuation operation.

More evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia to different cities in India are being planned. SpiceJet is well connected to Saudi Arabia and operates daily flights from Jeddah to Calicut, Delhi and Mumbai. It also operates daily flights from Riyadh to Delhi.

Last Saturday, the Indian government roped in IndiGo to further the ongoing repatriation operation from Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’, the Ministry of External Affairs has announced.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a tweet, “Indigo joins #OperationKaveri. 231 Indians in a flight to New Delhi from Jeddah. With this 5th outbound flight, around 1600 reached or airborne for India. Happy journey. Our Mission continues.”

With inputs from agencies

