After Haryana, Uttarakhand to provide free bus rides to women on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: After Haryana, Uttarakhand has also decided to provide free bus rides to women on Raksha Bandhan.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Raksha Bandhan is a major festival. Women will travel that day to meet their brothers, and their families. We've provided them the facility of free bus travel on all buses of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation that day so that they can reach their home without a problem.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma last week said state roadways buses will offer free rides to women on Raksha Bandhan next month.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond and will be celebrated on 11 August.

The minister said women, and children up to 15 years can avail the free travel facility from 12 noon on August 10 to 11 August on all “ordinary” buses of Haryana Roadways.

Sharma said the free bus rides on Raksha Bandhan were being offered for the last several years, buut had to be halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a significant improvement in the Covid situation, it has been decided to resume this facility, he said.

