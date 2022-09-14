After Firstpost intervention, Nandurbar ‘gang-rape’ victim preserved by father in salt pit for 44 days gets 2nd autopsy

The victim’s uncle Rusha Khadkya, speaking exclusively to Firstpost said that after the story appeared, local MP BJP’s Heena Gavit too swung into action Wednesday afternoon

New Delhi: After Firstpost broke the story from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar of a father having preserved the body of his daughter in a salt pit for 44 days, after she was allegedly gang-raped and killed, but pronounced hurriedly as dead by suicide by the local police, authorities have finally ordered a second autopsy of the deceased woman.

The family had alleged police laxity in the not probing the rape and murder angle during the first post-mortem examination, which had pronounced suicide as the cause of death. The family, though, had taken the concerned doctor on record, who claimed that he was pressured by the police to overlook possibility of rape.

The victim’s uncle Rusha Khadkya, speaking exclusively to Firstpost said that after the story appeared, local MP BJP’s Heena Gavit too swung into action Wednesday afternoon. Consequently, as many as 10 police personnel, including the Nandurbar’s DSP, reached the salt grave of the deceased to exhume the body and send it to Mumbai for a second autopsy.

“They (Police) informed us that they were sending the body for an autopsy in Mumbai,” Khadkya said, adding that it took nearly 30 minutes for the police personnel to exhume the woman’s remains.

The body of the woman was taken out of the salt-pit grave at around 7:30pm on Wednesday.

Khadkya added several villagers, apart from the grieving family, were present on the spot, including the sarpanch and neighbours, who would be accompanying the ambulance on its journey to Mumbai.

Autopsy would be conducted on Thursday.

Thereafter, on 1 August, the deceased’s father buried her body in a salt pit, not going ahead with cremation so that it could be re-examined. “Despite complaining that she was raped and killed, the police did not investigate in that direction,” said her father.

“My daughter did not commit suicide. After being raped, she was killed and hanged from a tree. The role of Dhadgaon police is questionable. I have kept the body in a salt pit for re-mortem. No cremation will take place unless the post-mortem is done again,” victim’s father reportedly said.

The deceased, a married tribal woman, was living with her father in Dhadgaon taluka of Nandurbar district after separation from husband.

As per the complaint of the family, the deceased was allegedly abducted forcibly on a motorcycle by one Ranjit Thackeray, an acquaintance from nearby Vavi village, and another person. They were later joined by two others, the complaint alleges.

The four men allegedly took her at least 20-30 km out of her village and gang-raped her. She was even able to steal a few moments amid her ordeal to call for help on a mobile phone.

The complaint further adds that the deceased had expressed fear for life over the phone if no one came to her rescue. “She told us that they gang-raped her and she won’t be spared alive because of that,” her uncle told Firstpost.

Later, her family was informed that she had hanged herself from a mango tree in Vavi. As the family rushed to the spot, the body was removed from the tree and evidence was destroyed, alleged her father.

So far three suspects namely Ranjit Thackeray (19), Sunil alias Hana Valvi (21), Amar alias Gotu Valvi (18) have been arrested in this case, said Shahada sub-divisional police officer Shrikant Ghumre.

