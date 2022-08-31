After Delhi, AAP faces allegations over excise policy in Punjab

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal has submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and demanded CBI inquiry into Punjab excise policy

Chandigarh: A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal, including party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and demanded CBI inquiry into Punjab excise policy.

The delegation has alleged a scam in the policy.

“Submitted a memorandum to Pb Governor & urged him to order CBI & ED probes in the Rs 500 crore scam committed by the AAP govt in Punjab through its “tailor-made” excise policy framed in line with Delhi Policy, which has already been found illegal & case has been registered by CBI,” Badal tweeted.

Submitted a memorandum to Pb Governor & urged him to order CBI & ED probes in the Rs 500 crore scam committed by the AAP govt in Punjab through its "tailor-made" excise policy framed in line with Delhi Policy,which has already been found illegal & case has been registered by CBI. pic.twitter.com/TsLUGsMrOp — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 31, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Excise and Taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema had asked officials to launch a statewide drive to stop the illicit trade of extra neutral alcohol (ENA).

ENA is the raw material from which liquor is made.

Chairing a review meeting of the excise department, Cheema directed officials of his department to further strengthen the enforcement drive against illicit liquor trade, especially ENA, which causes loss to state exchequer, besides the potential disastrous impact on human health.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.