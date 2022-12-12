After days of chaos Delhi airport now assures happy journeys

New Delhi: India’s largest airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi, witnessed major congestion and chaos last week which resulted in some passengers even missing their flights. Passengers took to social media to complain about the overcrowding, long queues, and missed flights.

On December 9, Tennis player Riya Bhatia had taken to Twitter to complain about the security check lines at terminal 3 of Delhi Airport. TV anchor and author Rocky Singh on December 11 tweeted a photo of a crowded security checkpoint at the T3 terminal at 5.30 a.m.

“Welcome to HELL,” he said. “35 minutes to get into the airport – 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here.”

“On December 6, 9, and 10 the airport experienced a surge in passenger numbers resulting in overcrowding, due to which operations were hit,” an official working at Delhi airport told Moneycontrol.

