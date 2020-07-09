After CBSE, now Rajasthan forms panel to trim syllabus for state board-run schools

The step has been taken in view of the reduced working days of schools due to COVID-19 as well as the interest of students, said Govind Singh Dotasra

Taking a leaf out of CBSE and CISCE books, the Rajasthan board is planning to trim the syllabi for the current academic session.

State minister for primary and secondary education Govind Singh Dotasra took to Twitter to inform that the Directorate of Secondary Education, Bikaner has directed the Ajmer-based Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, and Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT) Udaipur to decide on reducing the syllabi.

The step has been taken in view of the reduced working days of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the interest of students.

कोरोना की वजह से स्कूलों के कार्यदिवसों में कमी हुई है इसलिए शिक्षा और शिक्षार्थी हित में #सिलेबस में #कटौती का फैसला लेने हेतु माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय बीकानेर ने माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर और RSCERT उदयपुर को इस संबंध में निर्देशित किया है।बहुत जल्दी अंतिम निर्णय लिया जायेगा । — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 9, 2020

The committee will decide which chapters of primary and middle classes are important, reported Times of India quoting Dotasra. It will also decide what changes should be made to the syllabi of secondary and senior secondary as no classes have been held in this session owing to the COVID-19 situation, the report added.

Authorities have also been directed not to collect fees from parents till 31 July or till schools reopen.

The Rajasthan government has not decided on the date to reopen schools in the state. The Union Human Resource Development Ministry has directed that schools across the country should not resume classes till 31 July.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has trimmed the syllabi for Classes 9 to 12 by, at least, 30 percent to compensate for the days lost due to the pandemic.

The Board has removed chapters on key socio-political principles like secularism, citizenship, nationalism, and democratic rights.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also decided to slash syllabi for all major subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels for the academic year 2020-2021.

"Syllabus reduction has been done keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the concepts related to the subject are retained," said the CISCE.