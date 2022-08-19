After CBI raid, Enforcement Directorate to begin probe into Manish Sisodia

The CBI on Friday initiated raids at 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in relation to alleged scam involving Delhi government’s new liquor policy that was later scrapped.

New Delhi: Sources in Enforcement Directorate have revealed that they are all set to launch an ECIR-related action against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as a result of the CBI’s back-to-back search operations underway at more than 20 locations in Delhi-NCR, including Sisodia’s residence in connection with the Delhi government’s new excise policy case.

ED sources also revealed that several people, including private individuals & public servants, have been beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime in this case.

Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) is the ED's equivalent of a police FIR.

However, it is not shared with any accused, said an ED official.

Meanwhile, the CBI after their searches have also registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licenses", a CBI heading the operations said.

Sisodia in a series of tweets said the CBI is welcome.

He said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi government in the health and education Sector.

That is why ministers of both departments are targeted to stop us from good work in health and education sector, he said "The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court," he said.

