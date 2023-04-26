After Atiq Ahmed, spotlight turns on Mukhtar Ansari as IT Department serves notice for benami property worth Rs127 crore
New Delhi: Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has landed in the dragnet of tax authorities over allegations of possessing benami property worth hundreds of crores.
The Income Tax Department has served notice to mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari regarding a plot of land worth Rs127 crore in UP’s Ghazipur.
This land was bought by one Ganesh Dutt Mishra for Rs1.29 crore. Upon investigation by the IT department, it was revealed that Mukhtar’s family are directors and shareholders in the company from which Dutt had taken a loan to buy the piece of land, according to TV9.
There is also a shareholder Mohammad Suhaib Mujahid among them.
While serving this notice in the Banda Jail, the Income Tax Department has asked about a dozen questions, reported TV9.
The Income Tax Department is also trying to understand Ganesh Dutt’s relationship with the Ansaris.
The investigation of benami properties of Mukhtar Ansari is going on for quite some time now. This also includes property worth Rs127 crore in Ghazipur.
Although the Income Tax Department has given notice to Ansari for the first time. For this, the IT Department personnel themselves reached Banda Jail, served the notice, and asked Ansari about a dozen questions related to the property.
According to the officials of the Income Tax Department, even though Ganesh Dutt Mishra has bought this land for one crore 29 lakh rupees, but he does not have the capacity to spend so much money in one go.
Mukhtar’s wife Afsha Ansari is also associated with this company. Afsha is currently absconding and the Uttar Pradesh Police has declared a reward of one lakh against her.
With inputs from agencies
