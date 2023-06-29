Anand Mahindra’s obsession with intricately designed woodwork, created gradually and crafted to perfection, is not new. Recently, the Mahindra chairman tweeted a video from a page ‘Its Wood Working,’ that shows a big wooden storage space fitted well beside a staircase. The otherwise useless space is well covered by an intricately crafted closet, featuring various compartments. Interestingly, Mahindra re-shared some users’ posts, showcasing their personal closets.

He captioned the post: “I love this. Space…(Saving)… The final frontier… With apologies to Star Trek.” The post garnered much appreciation for the workers’ efforts and diligent fitting. It has gathered 6.6 lakh views.

Check out the post:

I love this. Space…(Saving)… The final frontier… With apologies to Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/6fefxYWizH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 28, 2023

Several users spotted a promotion gimmick, claiming to have more customised woodwork than IKEA. As a result, one user said: “Sir, we make this whole thing in our factory in Hyderabad. Here’s a specimen. In fact, ours is better engineered in an L-shape than the one shown in the above video.”

Another wrote: “We Indians already use this technique. We also use the steps of these stairs as a chair, very comfortably for breakfast or during family discussion and saving space.”

We indian already using this technique

We also use steps of this stairs, as chair very comfortably for breakfast or during in family discussion and saving space.😎 pic.twitter.com/p6u8l6BfMt — Mr Bean (@Jitspeaks) June 29, 2023

“This fit in shelf is awesome! This space under the stairs needs creativity to be best utilized and kept clean. I just made these simple doors, use it for storage and an inverter for power backup. you won’t believe how it goes out of mind atplain sight!” wrote one of the accounts.

This fit in shelf is awesome! This space under the stairs needs utmost creativity to be best utilized and at the same time be kept clean, just made these simple doors, using it for storage n invertor for power backup….you won't believe how it goes out of mind at plain sight! pic.twitter.com/HN9z0IeKEW — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) June 28, 2023

This prompted Anand Mahindra to re-tweet some of the users’ fit-shelf shelves below:

Apparently, one of the users has had one such closet since 2000 as their father is a civil engineer. In addition, they have a large indoor garden for fresh air and sunshine right in the middle of the home. They also have an outdoor garden to recharge the ground water.

We have it since 2000, My dad’s a civil engineer.. As shown in the video, We also have an open indoor garden too..fresh air,sunshine right in the middle of the house🌞🪴 Outdoor garden too, and most importantly an outdoor ground water recharge deepwell.. pic.twitter.com/dqIWDuupNW — Shreyas Js (@shreyasj2020) June 28, 2023

To which Mahindra reacted with a ‘thumbs up!’

Another wrote about his experience: “I just adjusted this with my carpenter in a village. But villages have different & larger stuff to keep in it.”

Today only I was adjusting this with my carpenter in a village. But villages have different & large stuff to keep in it. 😀 pic.twitter.com/SNB7MNf8Yv — – Himanshu Baria (@Himanshu_Baria_) June 28, 2023

To this, Mahindra clapped joyfully.

Woodworking’s original post attracted everyone’s attention with over 23 lakh views. The page regularly posts Wood work art on Twitter.

Last year, the Mahindra boss shared a video showing a Telangana man who made a wooden treadmill from scratch. In the video, the man’s craftsmanship caught the businessman’s attention. On Twitter, he praised his efforts and skills and shared the video.

He captioned the post: “In a world of commoditized, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one.”

Check out the post:

In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one… pic.twitter.com/nxeGh6a2kf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 24, 2022

Anand Mahindra’s post garnered over 40,000 likes.

