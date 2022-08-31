After Amroha cattle killing horror, Muslim man electrocutes cows at gaushala in Maharashtra

Four of the 10 cows electrocuted were pregnant. The gaushala had 19 cows and six calves which were regularly fed by the villagers

Jalna: In a horrifying incident, a Muslim man electrocuted 10 cows at a ‘gaushala’ in Maharashtra’s Jalna.

The accused has been identified as Latif Sheikh, according to Organiser Weekly.

Four of the 10 cows electrocuted were pregnant. The report further stated that the gaushala had 19 cows and six calves which were regularly fed by the villagers.

This comes after a Muslim man was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for feeding green millet fodder laced with nitrate to hundreds of cows. Mohammad Tahir, food supplier and the main accused for poisoning the animal, was arrested days after 61 bovines died and several others were allegedly taken ill after allegedly consuming poisonous fodder in a gaushala (cow shelter) at Santhalpur village in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh.

Mohammad Tahir was arrested from Adampur area. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced by the police on him.

Back then, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Gulabo Devi had said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against those found guilty.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Uttar Pradesh, had ordered officials to minimise or avoid use of green fodder to stray cattle in gaushalas.

All the concerned officials were asked to take measures for better and safe fodder management in the cow protection centres in view of the tendency of green fodder becoming poisonous during drought-like situation.

