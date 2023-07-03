After Ajit Pawar jumps ship, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claims Eknath Shinde will be removed from CM's post

A day after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the oath of office as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister will be removed from the post as he and other 16 Sena rebel MLAs are going to be disqualified soon.

#WATCH | Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut, says “Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde is being removed. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified” pic.twitter.com/R0YI0MwQwR — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

He even claimed that Ajit Pawar will be made the chief minister of the state.

Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago.

Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Shinde-BJP government.

On Monday, an editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ claimed that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not only “muddied” politics of Maharashtra but also of the country.

“Ajit Pawar has a made a record of taking oath as deputy chief minister. This time the ‘deal’ is strong,” it said.

“Pawar has not gone there for the deputy CM’s post. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs of the Sena would be disqualified soon and Pawar would be coronated,” it claimed.

This new development will not go down well with the people of the state. The state had no such political tradition and it will never be supported by the people, it said.

“Ajit Pawar’s somersault is actually dangerous for CM Shinde”, the Marathi daily claimed.

It said when Shinde and other MLAs left the Shiv Sena (last year), they blamed the party president and (then) chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for not controlling then finance minister Ajit Pawar who had taken immense control over fund disbursement and sanctioning work orders.

“The primary reason according to the rebel MLAs was ‘we left the Shiv Sena because of the NCP’,” the editorial said.

What will they do now? During the swearing-in ceremony (of Ajit Pawar on Sunday), the expressions on their faces (of Shinde bloc members) made it evident that their future is dark, it claimed.

“Their so-called Hindutva is now over. The day is not very far when Shinde and his rebel colleagues will be disqualified, is the true meaning of Sunday’s development, the Marathi publication further claimed.

With inputs from agencies

