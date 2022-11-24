Aftab used multiple knives to chop Shraddha's body, 5 recovered but saw missing

New Delhi: Five large knives used by Aftab Amin Poonawala to chop of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar into 35 pieces have been recovered by the Delhi Police who are investigating the case.

The saw, which was also used by Aftab, to mutilate Shraddha’s body is still missing. News agency ANI quoted its sources in Delhi Police saying that the accused (Aftab) has told them that he had used multiple weapons to dismember her body.

“In the last few days, the police have recovered five large knives which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation,” Delhi Police sources said.

Police launch search in Mumbai

A team of Delhi Police has reached Mumbai on Thursday suspecting that Aftab has dumped Shraddha’s mobile phone in a waterbody in Mumbai’s Bhayandar.

Local divers were engaged in the search operation.

Aftab burnt Shraddha with cigarettes

A report by ABP mentioned Rajat Shukla, a friend of Shraddha, saying that Aftab used to inflict burn injuries on her with cigarettes.

He added that, “But Shraddha wanted to give him another chance.”

Aftab undergoes polygraph test

Aftab’s polygraph test is underway and there can be more sessions. Forensic Lab Director FSL director Deepa Verma said, “The test may go on till the night. If needed, the test may continue tomorrow. After this, there will be a post-polygraph test as well.”

“A collective team of experts will decide when narco test will be conducted,” Verma added.

Aftab murdered Shraddha on 18 May this year. He then chopped of her body into 35 pieces and disposed them in forest areas near Mehrauli and Chhatarpur on several days.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.