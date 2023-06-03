Afghanistan: More than 2.5 million girls deprived of education in war-torn country, says US special envoy Amiri

Pointing towards the plight of females in Afghanistan, special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights Rina Amiri said that more than 2.5 million girls are deprived of education in the war-torn country.

The US Special envoy raised her concerns on Friday at the Human Rights Council meeting and said that there is an urgent need for girls’ education in Afghanistan.

Amiri said, “Every single girl deserves to access quality education,” according to Khaama Press.

Due to the Taliban’s oppressive attitudes towards women and girls, secondary institutions and universities in Afghanistan that accepted female students were forced to close.

Afghan women are not allowed to work for UN agencies or international assistance groups as part of the most recent wave of restrictions, which sparked global outcry.

Since the Taliban seized control once again in August 2021, the group has consistently placed restrictions on women and girls, preventing them from participating in public life, employment, or education, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban leaders have not only disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs.

Recently UNICEF in a report also highlighted that more than a million girls are barred from attending classes amid an education ban under the Taliban regime.

The Taliban regime’s move to close universities to female students across the country and has barred girls from attending secondary school since it returned to power in 2021, sparked global condemnation.

After the takeover of the country by the Taliban, universities were forced to implement new rules including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances, while women were only permitted to be taught by women professors or old men.

Most teenage girls across the country have already been banned from secondary school education, severely limiting university intake.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a US-led coalition for harbouring Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. They, however, returned to power following America’s chaotic departure from the country in August 2021.

With inputs from agencies.

