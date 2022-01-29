AFCAT 01/2022: IAF releases admit cards on afcat.cdac.in; check direct link here

Applicants can check and download their hall ticket through the candidates’ login tab on the official website

The admit cards for the upcoming Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022 have been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its official website. Applicants can check and download their hall ticket through the candidates’ login tab on the official website.

Here is the process to download the IAF AFCAT 01/2022 admit cards :

Visit the official website of AFCAT - https://afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, go to the Candidates Login tab and click on “AFCAT 01/2022 - CYCLE”

Enter the required details to login to the AFCAT portal

The IAF AFCAT hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the IAF AFCAT admit card 2022 and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the IAF AFCAT admit card 2022.

The IAF AFCAT admit card 2022 contains important details such as the applicant’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, date and time of exam and so no. Applicants are advised to check the hall ticket carefully and bring any discrepancy or any wrong information mentioned on it to the notice of IAF.

It is mandatory to carry IAF AFCAT admit card 2022 while reporting to the exam centres. Without their AFCAT hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The IAF will conduct the AFCAT 01/2022 examination from 12 to 14 February 2022 in two shifts. The forenoon shift will be from 9.45 am to 11.45 am and the afternoon exam will take place from 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm. The exam will be held for Gazetted Officers (Group A) in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT will be conducted at across the country at various centres.

Check AFCAT 2022 official notice here.

The registration process for the Air Force Common Admission Test 2022 started on 1 December 2021 and concluded on 30 December.

For more details and queries related to the AFCAT exam, applicants are advised to visit the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.