Aero India 2023: BIG boost for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as Indian, foreign firms to sign over 250 MOUs

Bengaluru: The ongoing Aero India 2023 air show in Bengaluru is expected to provide a major boost to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘Make in India’ initiative of the PM Narendra Modi led Indian government that intends to promote the domestic defence manufacturing sector.

According to the Defence Ministry, more than Over 250 Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) and agreements related to the defence sector are expected to be signed between different Indian and foreign companies during the ongoing Aero India 2023 which is the 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show.

“Two hundred and fifty one (251) MoUs, with an expected investment of Rs 75,000 crore, are likely to be signed for partnerships between various Indian/foreign defence companies and organisations,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aero India 2023 at the Yelahanka Air Base of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru.

Scheduled to run from February 13 to 17, Aero India 2023 will showcase India’s growing prowess in the defence manufacturing sector which is a major goal of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘Make in India’ initiative of the PM Narendra Modi led Indian government.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.