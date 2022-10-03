Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim is very well known for sharing his viral posts. It won’t be wrong to say that his Twitter timeline is a treasure trove of knowledgeable and mesmerising content. Continuing the trajectory, Erik has once again left social media users spellbound with his latest tweet. Once again impressed by “Incredible India,” this time Erik has stunned the internet by sharing a captivating video of the world’s highest Shiva temple. Chances are really high that the video will give you goosebumps as it is truly a sight to behold, in all its literal sense. Captured through a drone, the aerial video will honestly hook you to your screen and will send you to another zone.

While sharing the video, Erik wrote in the caption, “Incredible India! World’s Highest Located Mahadev Mandir, is believed to be 5000 years old! Uttarakhand.” The now-viral video shows the Tungnath temple and its nearby constructions covered in snow.

The aerial shot video is shared with the iconic Namo Namo song from the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath. The mountain of snow has buried Lord Shiva’s temple so deeply that three-four men can be seen standing on top of the roof of the structure next to the temple. Undeniably, the sight is truly breathtaking and rare to find. Originally the video was shared by the Twitter page of Homestays and Villas on 25 September. For those who don’t know, Tungnath is the highest temple among the Panch Kedar temples, which are located in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand.

Located at an altitude of 3,690 meters (12,106 feet), Tungnath is situated just below the peak of Chandrashila. Now, needless to say, the video has set the internet ablaze. However, it has also sparked a debate on whether the temple in the video is Kedarnath or Tungnath.

Taking to the comments section, while several lauded the beauty in the video, others shared videos to show the images of the temple in different seasons. One user while sharing another video wrote, “Mesmerizing view of Tungnath Mahadev.”

Believing it to be the Kedarnath temple, another wrote, “Shree Kedarnath Temple.”

A few social media users quickly corrected him.

Some claimed that the trek to Tungnath is truly breathtaking and wrote, “This is Tungnath temple, can never forget the trek which almost took my breath off but the view in the snow is just.”

So far the video has been played more than 709,000 times and has garnered over 50,000 likes.

