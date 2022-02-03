The papers will be held in patterns of multiple-choice questions, numerical answer type questions and in multiple select questions

Admit cards for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2022 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. Candidates who registered for the examination may download their admit cards from the official website of IIT - https://jam.iitr.ac.in/.

Methodical procedure to download the hall ticket for this year’s IIT JAM is as follows:

- Visit the official website - https://jam.iitr.ac.in/

- On the homepage, click on floating link that reads, ‘JAM 2022 Admit Card download here’

- Key in enrolment number, email ID and JOAPS password sent during registration, in order to login to the portal

- Admit card for IIT JAM will be displayed on the screen

- Download the hall ticket and keep a printout to use it in the future

Direct link to download IIT JAM hall ticket is here.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters conducted by Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will be held on 13 February this year. A total of seven test papers for JAM will be conducted. All the test papers of the exam shall be conducted through online mode.

The papers will consist of objective type questions. However, the pattern of the papers will be of three different types. The papers will be held in patterns of Multiple Choice Questions, Numerical Answer Type Questions and in Multiple Select Questions.

The seven test papers shall be held on subjects such as Chemistry, Mathematical Statistics, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Biotechnology and Economics.

According to the information brochure available on the website of IIT JAM, results for JAM 2022 will be announced on 22 March. Submission of application forms for admission on the JAM website shall be done from 11 April to 25 April. The first admission list for IIT JAM shall be declared on 1 June and the second list will be released on 16 June.

Admission procedures will close on 11 July this year. It is to be noted that the dates are tentative and may be subject to change.

Candidates can view the admission brochure here for more details.

The exam for JAM is held to grant admissions to M.Sc., Joint M.Sc./Ph.D, M.Sc./Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post Bachelor’s degree programmes across various IITs.

