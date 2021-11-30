Admiral Hari Kumar takes charge as Chief Of Naval Staff: All you need to know about the new navy chief

Admiral R Hari Kumar, who has a distinguished service of nearly 39 years, succeeded Admiral Karambir Singh who superannuated after a 30-month tenure today

Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took charge as the new chief of the Indian Navy after incumbent Admiral Karambir Singh retired from service.

#WATCH Admiral R Hari Kumar takes blessings from his mother on taking charge as the new Chief of Naval Staff today pic.twitter.com/v6hsuhAhIG — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

Admiral Singh superannuated after a 30-month tenure at the topmost of Indian Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Kumar said, "It is a matter of great honour for me to take charge as the Chief of Naval Staff. Indian Navy focus would be on national security and maritime challenges. I will put my energy focused on it. My predecessors have guided the navy and I will also try to build upon their accomplishments and achievements."

Here’s all you need to know about Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Born on 12 April 1962, Admiral R Hari Kumar was commissioned on 1 January 1983, into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy.

A native of Neyyoor, Nagarcoil in Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu, he is also the first Malayali to become the Chief of Naval Staff.

In service for almost 39 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments.

Admiral Kumar's sea command includes INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and guided-missile Destroyer INS Ranvir.

He also commanded the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

The Admiral also served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Before taking over as FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, he was the Chief of the Integrated Staff Committee of headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff.

Admiral Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, the US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, the UK.

Surprisingly, Admiral R Hari Kumar had no ambition to join the military. Speaking to ONmaronama, he said, "I did not nurture an ambition to join the Armed Forces during my school days. My aim was to either secure an IIT seat, or join the Engineering College in Thiruvananthapuram. But life had something else in store for me."

He says that it was his maternal uncle, cousin and friend that inspire him to join the force and the rest as they say, is history.

Just a few days ago, President Ram Nath Kovind awarded him with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, in recognition of his "peace-time service of the most exceptional order," spread over a career spanning 38 years.

President Kovind presents Param Vishisht Seva Medal to Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, AVSM, VSM. pic.twitter.com/dyNik3HgzV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 23, 2021

Another fact that many wouldn't know is that when he did express his desire to join the forces, his mother was reluctant as she was worried he would end up drinking too much liquor.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, he vowed he would not drink at all and has held up his word.

