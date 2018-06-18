Admiral DK Joshi joins viral fitness challenge; nominates Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Jayant Singh and Harsh Vardhan

Devendra Kumar Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar islands joined Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli and many other prominent figures in the viral Hum Fit to India Fit challenge. In the first tweet by the Lt Governor on 27 May, he uploaded a video of him scuba diving in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. He used the caption 'Visit Andamans to upgrade your Fitness the Fun way', endorsing the state's tourism. He went on to nominate minister of state for home affairs, Kiren Rijiju, minister of railways and coal, Piyush Goyal, minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Singh and the Union minister for science and technology, Harsh Vardhan.

The video is a response to sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's #FitnessChallenge. Rathore’s #FitnessChallenge or #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign has been a massive hit on Twitter with Rathore doing push-ups in one of his tweets before challenging Hrithik Roshan, Saina Nehwal and Kohli in the tweet. The campaign has widely been praised by many on social media.

The challenge went viral, especially after Modi uploaded a two-minute video where he is seen walking, stretching and doing breathing exercise on a Panchtatvas track in his garden.