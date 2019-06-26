Additional Assam NRC draft exclusion list published, features names of over 1 lakh 'ineligible' people; check addnl.nrcdrafts.com

More than a lakh of people, who were originally included in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in July 2018, were excluded from it after the Assam government published an additional list of exclusions on Wednesday.

The additional list to draft NRC was published by the authorities at 10 am for public viewing at designated NRC seva kendras, the office of the deputy commissioners, SDOs (circle) and circle officers. It can also be viewed online by clicking on https://addnl.nrcdrafts.com/addnlexclusionlist/Draft.htm.

The list contained the names of the individuals who figured in the final draft NRC released on 30 July, 2018, however, their names were eventually ineligible to be included in the list, the NRC authorities said. It did not contain the results of the disposal of claims and objections.

According to a statement issued by the state coordinator of NRC, the list has been published as per provisions of Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003.

The draft published on 30 July, 2018 included the names of 2.9 crore people out of total applications of 3.29 crore. Forty lakh people were left out in the draft.

Those in the exclusion list will be informed individually through letters to their addresses. They’ll be given an opportunity to file their claims before 11 July, two weeks before the final publication of the NRC on 31 July 2019.

The NRC in Assam is being updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court and the final list is scheduled to be released on 31 July.

Additionally, the apex court had ordered that declared foreigners and their descendants are to be kept out of NRC while doubtful voters and persons who have cases pending in foreigners tribunals are to be kept on hold till their cases are decided by the tribunals irrespective of them clearing the NRC verification processes, The Hindustan Times reported.

Lack of a common database meant thousands of declared foreigners, doubtful voters and persons who have cases pending found their names in the draft list.

The draft NRC published excluded 40,07,707 people out of which a little over 3.6 million filed claims against their exclusion.

With inputs from PTI

