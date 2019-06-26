Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address Rajya Sabha today; Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2-day visit; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha today

After mounting a strong attack on the Opposition Congress party in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to give a speech in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Modi will speak in the Upper House to close the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. The motion was moved by BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday. Further discussions will be held on the subject today, after which Modi will give his closing speech.

Modi took jibes galore at the Congress, paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, and said that the country should not lose the opportunity to move ahead, in an hour-long speech in the Lok Sabha. Several of the prime minister's potshots aimed at the Congress made reference to the 44th anniversary of the Emergency. Modi termed it "a blot on the democracy that will never fade".

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in India

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo arrived in India on Tuesday night to hold talks with the top Indian leadership — the first high-level visit from any country following the Lok Sabha polls.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pompeo will hold talks on Wednesday with India's purchase of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia, terrorism, H1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran likely to be on the table, along with a host of other issues.

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, which will be held in Osaka, Japan on 28-29 June.

Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir today

Amit Shah will begin his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, which is his first to the state since taking charge as home minister on Wednesday. Shah will chair a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the state. He will also take stock of preparations made for the Amarnath Yatra and may visit the Amarnath cave as well.

Shah had held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir just three days after taking charge as Union Minister on 4 June.

Additional exclusion list of draft NRC expected to be out today:

Security is tightened ahead of the publication of additional list to Draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Wednesday. The list will contain only the names of those persons who figured in the complete draft NRC published on 30 July 2018, but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion, the NRC authorities said. It will not contain the results of the disposal of claims and objections.

The list is expected to be published at 10 am on Wednesday.

Those in the exclusion list will be informed individually through letters to their addresses. They’ll be given an opportunity to file their claims before 11 July, two weeks before the final publication of the NRC on 31 July 2019.

The “additional exclusion list” will be available in designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) and the offices of the deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers (civil) and circle officers. It can also be viewed online by clicking the complete draft NRC section in www.nrcassam.nic.in.

Youth Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president:

Members of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) from all over the country will gather at Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi urging him not to leave the Congress party's presidency. They will be led by IYC national president Keshav Chand Yadav, AICC in-charge to IYC Krishna Allavaru and IYC national vice-president Srinivas BV. The youth Congress workers will assemble at 12, Tughlak Lane at around noon today.

It is noteworthy that Rahul started his career with the Indian Youth Congress as its general secretary in charge.

Mehul Choksi to lose Antiguan citizenship will be repatriated to India says Antigua PM

The Antigua citizenship of diamond trader Mehul Chokshi - wanted in India in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam, will be scrapped once he has exhausted all his legal options, the government of the island nation has said, reported the Antigua Observer. This will pave the way for his extradition to India to stand trial in the case. Antigua is among the many tax havens in the Caribbean that have no extradition treaty with India

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he does not have any information on this matter when asked about reports of Antigua revoking Choksi's citizenship.

Choksi left India in January last year. Six months later, it became known that he had taken Antigua citizenship. The process was completed two months before the scam surfaced in February, which was why when Antigua asked India to give details of cases against him, he got a clean chit.

'Illegal' Praja Vedika, built by Chandrababu Naidu, razed to ground in overnight drive under CM Reddy's rule

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh began demolition of a building adjacent to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's residence on the banks of the Krishna river in Amaravati on Tuesday night amidst high drama.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that Praja Vedika — a convention hall in Amaravati built by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Guntur district — would be demolished on Wednesday, “as it is an illegal structure built in violation of all rules and regulations.”

Dozens of workers moved out furniture, air conditioners, and other items before launching the demolition with JCB machines. A large number of policemen were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

With the chief minister's decisions, the TDP leaders have raised the objections if the YSRCP leaders have justified the decision. For the past two days, the war of words is going on between both the leaders, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

Pakistan face New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup with hopes of boosting semi-final chances

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in match 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday with an aim to boost their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Pakistan knocked South Africa out of the tournament, thrashing the Proteas by 49 runs, whereas the Kiwis survived a Carlos Brathwaite scare to beat West Indies by five runs. Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals after their 64-run win over England on Tuesday.

A win will take the Kiwis back to pole position in the points table, whereas Pakistan will be level with Bangladesh on seven points if they clinch a win.

DHFL delays Rs 225 cr commercial paper payments due on 25 June

Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), the mortgage lender, has failed to make the full commercial paper payment which was due on 25 June.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, out of the aggregate amount of Rs 375 crore to be repaid by 25 June, Rs 150 crore, or 40 percent, has been paid. The company said it will pay the balance amount of Rs 225 crore in next couple of days.

Domestic agencies ICRA and Crisil on 6 June downgraded the company’s rating over the mortgage lender's deteriorating liquidity condition and previous defaults on debt repayment.

Apple is considering putting a camera in the Apple Watch’s band

A recently granted patent shows that a future Apple Watch could accommodate a camera without forcing the user to twist their wrist uncomfortably. As per the patent, the user will be able to pull out a section of the band, which would be flexible so you can angle it as desired. The lens itself would rotate on the end of the band for complete flexibility.

Siddharth to voice Simba in Tamil version of The Lion King

Disney India has announced that South Indian star Siddharth will be lending his voice to the character of Simba in the Tamil version of upcoming film The Lion King. The actor said that doing voice work for the beloved character was an "unforgettable experience" for him. "I can never forget the first time I saw The Lion King on screen as well as on stage. I had an equally unforgettable experience speaking and singing in Tamil as Simba in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. I can't wait to see my new avatar in the cinema with my audience," Siddharth said in a statement.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.