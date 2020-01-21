Actor Soni Razdan claims Afzal Guru was made 'a scapegoat', demands 'solid inquiry' into his hanging

Mumbai: Veteran actor Soni Razdan on Tuesday stepped into controversy with a tweet demanding a probe into Afzal Guru's hanging and claiming the Parliament attack convict was used as a scapegoat.

The "Raazi" actor followed it up with another post to ask why no one took Guru's allegations that he was tortured by the now dismissed Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh seriously.

Guru was hanged in February 2013.

Razdan shared a link to a news story detailing Guru's letter to his lawyer in early 2000s indicating that Singh was involved in the conspiracy to attack the Indian Parliament.

"This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is no to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat," she tweeted.

Singh was arrested on 12 January for ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kashmir Valley. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing Singh.

In a follow-up tweet, Razdan clarified that she was not calling Guru innocent. "No one is saying he is innocent. But if he was tortured and then ordered by his torturer to do what he did. Isn't that what needed to be fully investigated? Why did no one take his allegations about Devinder Singh seriously? That's the travesty," the actor added.

