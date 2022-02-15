India

Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red Fort violence, dies in road accident near Sonipat

File image of Deep Sidhu. ANI

Sonipat (Haryana): Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Tuesday.

According to Haryana Police, the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza.
Sidhu, who was arrested in February last year in the Red Fort violence case, was granted bail in April.

Police said the actor rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

