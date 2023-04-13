‘Act against Khalistanis, they are using UK asylum for terrorism against India’: New Delhi tells London

New Delhi: The Government of India has asked the Britain to increase “monitoring” and take “appropriate proactive” action against the Khalistani extremists as it accused them of misusing the UK’s asylum status to carry out terrorist activities in India.

During the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) in New Delhi, India also raised the issue of the security breach at the Indian High Commission in London last month.

A report by NDTV quoted an unnamed Indian official, who was part of the meeting, saying: “Many who were involved in vandalising the Indian embassy in London have taken political asylum there. We raised this matter in the meeting.”

On 19 March, protests were carried out by alleged Khalistani supporters moments after police in the northern Indian state of Punjab launched a statewide manhunt for radical preacher Amritpal Singh. Also, the protesters have been demanding a new breakaway state in the Punjab.

Around 2,000 agitators, carrying Khalistani flags, turned up in front of the embassy building in London and removed India’s flag, threw ink, water bottles, eggs and powdered colours at the police.

A statement issued by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said: “The Indian side specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with the UK and increased monitoring of UK-based pro-Khalistan extremists and take appropriate proactive action.”

India discussed breach of security at Indian embassy in London

India’s Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the talks with the UK delegation which was headed by permanent secretary, home office, Sir Matthew Rycroft.

“During the meeting both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counterterrorism, cyber security and global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, anti-India activities in the UK including pro-Khalistan extremism, among other issues,” the MHA said.

The home ministry also said the meeting “concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.