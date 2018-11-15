ABVP acts against DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya, asks him to step down after fake degree accusations

Following accusations of having a fake degree, BJP student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expelled the newly-elected Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ankiv Baisoya on Thursday.

The decision came after the Delhi High Court on Monday gave the varsity an extended time till 20 November to verify the alleged fake bachelor's degree documents of Baisoya from a university in Tamil Nadu.

After the DUSU election, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had alleged that Baisoya submitted fake documents to gain admission to Delhi University.

However, ABVP said the varsity allowed Baisoya's admission after due verification of the documents he submitted.

The NSUI said that Baisoya had presented a marksheet for admission to the MA (Buddhist Studies) course, but Thiruvalluvar University refused they had enrolled a student of such name, and a marksheet of that serial number was not in their records.

Baisoya said that he had studied "several types of subjects" at Thiruvalluvar University in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore from 2013 to 2016. However, he had trouble recalling the specific subjects included in his Bachelor of Arts programme and also the names of any heads of department.