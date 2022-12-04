Abu Dhabi Space Debate: Union Minister Jitendra Singh to lead official Indian delegation
He will also address the opening ceremony of the event along with Israeli president Isaac Herzog. Singh is also scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairperson of UAE Space Agency
New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh will lead the official Indian delegation to the United Arab Emirates at the “Abu Dhabi Space Debate” on 5 December 2022.
He will also address the opening ceremony of the event along with Israeli president Isaac Herzog.
Singh will also attend the Ministerial Plenary on the ‘Role of Foreign Policy in Enabling Space Diplomacy and International Cooperation,’ a press release by the Government of India said.
The minister is also scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairperson of UAE Space Agency to discuss ways and means for further strengthening bilateral space cooperation, it added.
The MoS Science & Technology is also likely to pitch for joint start-up ventures between India and United Arab Emirates in advanced and emerging space technologies during the delegation-level talks with Sarah Al Amiri.
Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh to lead the official Indian delegation to the United Arab Emirates at the “Abu Dhabi Space Debate” on 5th December 2022
To address the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate along with Israeli Presidenthttps://t.co/HtUAbkcHwg pic.twitter.com/0nHoE1FTdr
— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 4, 2022
In a statement issued before departure to Abu Dhabi, Singh said, India and UAE joint space cooperation is on the verge of taking a big leap in the Arabian Peninsula, as the two sides have prioritised increased bilateral space cooperation.
He added that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and UAE Space Agency (UAESA) signed an MoU regarding cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes in 2016. The Minister also informed that UAE’s first nanosatellite – ‘Nayif-1’ meant for collecting environmental space data was launched by PSLV from Sriharikota.
The 2-day ‘Abu Dhabi Space Debate’ will begin tomorrow.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan in dire financial danger as FDI declines by 52 percent
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan has dropped by 52 percent in the first four months of the current financial year. The State Bank of Pakistan released information about this last Monday
India forged strong ties with Islamic nations post-2014: PM Modi
According to the PM, the Indian economy ranked 6th in the world when the country got Independence in 1947 and went down to the 10th position by 2014, when the Congress was last in power at the Centre
Madonna and Bono Beware: Why you need two names to travel to the UAE
A joint advisory from Air India and AI Express said the UAE has issued new guidelines barring entry of passengers with a single name on their passports. Those identified as inadmissible will be deported to their country of origin