AAP's Satyendar Jain caught on camera getting foot massage in Tihar jail, BJP slams 'VVIP treatment'

New Delhi: On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released an old video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain receiving a massage in a Tihar jail cell. The video comes just several days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of the minister.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/MnmigOppnd — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Reportedly, it is an old video and the jail authorities have already taken action against concerned officers and jail staff members.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), earlier alleged that Jain, who is arrested in connection with an alleged money laundering case, was being given VIP treatment inside the Tihar jail, including facilities such as head, back, and foot massages. The Delhi minister was arrested on May 30.

The probing agency also submitted evidence related to his ‘luxurious life’ in the prison to a court.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who was appearing for the ED, had said, “Unknown persons were giving massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food.”

The ASG further shared CCTV images with the court and further alleged that most of the time, Satyendar Jain was either in a hospital or in prison enjoying various facilities.

Slamming AAP by sharing another CCTV footage of Jain getting a foot massage, BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla said, “VVIP treatment in jail! Can Kejriwal defend such a mantri? Should he not be sacked ? This shows true face of AAP!”

So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4jEuZbxIZZ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Minister Manish and party leader Manish Sisodia said, "Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy by doctors due to spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.