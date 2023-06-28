AAP supports Centre on Uniform Civil Code, but wants consensus among stakeholders

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday extended its support to the centre over the implementation of the proposed law across the country, but only after a wide consensus is built through consultation with all the stakeholders.

“We support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in principle as Article 44 also says there should be UCC in the country. Therefore, there should be a wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organisations and a consensus should be built,” said AAP leader Sandeep Pathak.

#WATCH | We support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in principle as Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. Therefore, there should be a wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organizations and a consensus should be built: AAP leader Sandeep… pic.twitter.com/kiZoOpcgcS — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

VIDEO | “In principle, we do stand with the UCC. However, it should be implemented after a wider consultation with everyone,” says AAP leader Sandeep Pathak on PM Modi’s remark on uniform civil code. pic.twitter.com/zQy57Nz2Ht — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023



PM Modi recently made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Modi also launched a stinging attack on the Opposition parties, contending they can only “guarantee” corruption, and accused them of being involved in scams worth “at least Rs 20 lakh crore”. He also termed the mega conclave of Opposition parties in Patna last Friday to stitch an anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a mere “photo-op”.

The prime minister further said that those supporting ‘triple talaq’ were doing a grave injustice to Muslim daughters and that Pasmanda Muslims, who are backward, are not even treated as equals because of the vote bank politics.

