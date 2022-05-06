Punjab Police booked Tajinder Bagga last month on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena has accused BJP Tajinder Pal Bagga of trying to incite violence in Punjab.

Atishi said, "Tajinder Pal Bagga tried to incite violence in Punjab. Punjab Police registered a case against him, sent summons 5 times, and followed the due legal process. But the Delhi Police and Amit Shah illegally held the Punjab Police hostage to save a goon."

Tajinder Bagga ने पंजाब में हिंसा भड़काने की कोशिश की। Punjab Police ने उन पर एक Case दर्ज किया,5 बार Summon भेजा, पूरी क़ानूनी प्रक्रिया का पालन किया। लेकिन BJP और Amit Shah की Delhi पुलिस ने एक गुंडे को बचाने के लिए, ग़ैर क़ानूनी तरीक़े से पंजाब पुलिस को बंधक बनाया।-@AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/7EIpawVz5W — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 6, 2022

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on 1 April referred to Bagga's remarks on 30 March, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the Delhi chief minister's residence.

According to a statement by the Punjab Police, the FIR was based on a complaint about "instigation/incitement/criminal intimidation to cause violence, use of force, imminent hurt in a predesigned and orchestrated manner by making/publishing provocative, false and communal inflammatory statements through his interview given to the media and through his Twitter posts".

