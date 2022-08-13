AAP seeking 'anticipatory bail' for Sisodia by attacking Modi govt in 'revdi' debate: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on 'revdi' culture last month started a debate on freebies in the country and thereafter a political slugfest is on between the BJP and the AAP on the issue

New Delhi : The BJP on Saturday claimed the Aam Aadmi Party is seeking "anticipatory bail" for Manish Sisodia,the deputy chief minister of Delhi who it alleged is involved in the liquor scam, by constantly targetting the party in the debate on "revdi" culture.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia have been speaking daily on the issue and attacking the Narendra Modi government so that they can project the deputy chief minister as a "victim" if legal action is taken against him.

"It is an attempt for anticipatory bail for Sisodia," he told reporters, claiming that the AAP leaders know the Delhi deputy chief minister is in the wrong and will suffer the fate of Satyendar Jain, who is behind bars on money laundering charges.

That is why they have decided to make a lot of noise so that they can claim Sisodia was targeted due to their attack on the BJP when action is taken against him, Patra told reporters.

The AAP government distributed liquor vends like freebies, including to blacklisted firms, and waived Rs 144 crore for "friends" of Kejriwal, he alleged.

Kejriwal's and Sisodia's claims in the debate on the 'revdi' (freebies) culture are full of lies and betray their lack of understanding as well, the BJP leader said.

Their regular attack on the BJP over the issue is also driven by the fact that the AAP's claims about its work on unemployment, education and health have come under scrutiny, he alleged.

Citing RTI replies, he said 16 schools in Delhi have been closed during the AAP government's tenure while the party had promised to open 500 new schools before it came to power.

Out of 1,030 government schools, 700 don't have principals and there is a vacancy for 16,834 teachers, Patra said.

Kejriwal, he said, had claimed in a speech that his government has given jobs to 10 lakh people but according to an RTI reply, it is only 3,246 while another detailed reply put the actual number at only 849.

The much-touted Mohalla clinic proved to be of no use during the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP spokesperson alleged.

He also alleged that against the AAP's promise of increasing the capacity of Delhi government-run hospitals by 30,000, only 1,000 beds were added to the already existing 11,000 beds.

The Delhi government has paid over Rs 1.25 crore for the treatment of its ministers and their families in private hospitals this year, Patra claimed.

He also said Kejriwal had claimed that children of AAP MLAs will study in government schools which will be made so good and asked him if that has really happened.

It has not, Patra said and accused the chief minister of pulling the wool over the poor's eyes by making big promises and claims.

"According to the CAG report, Delhi's debt increased by 7 per cent in the four years up to 2019-20. The Delhi govt failed to use the development funds and hence it lapsed while 39 schemes are only on paper. No money was spent on 39 schemes," he said.

Patra also said many hospitals, including the PGI in Chandigarh, have stopped treating patients from Punjab under the Ayushman Bharat scheme as the state government has not cleared the dues of about Rs 300 crore.

The AAP should stop freebies and work for people's welfare in a real manner, he said, claiming that the Modi government has done it by opening new colleges and universities.

